FL: Police Searching For Vehicle After Six People Shot Near Jacksonville Jaguars Stadium

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CBS) — Six people were shot Sunday (Oct. 21) mere blocks away from where the Jacksonville Jaguars were playing against their AFC South rival, the Houston Texans, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police released a photo of the suspected vehicle involved and said bullets were shot out of the car at the six people on the sidewalk.

6 People Shot – #Jacksonville -900 blk of A Philip Randolph

-Ages 20’s – 70’s

-3 critical

-Shot from passenger side of vehicle

-Victims were outside on the sidewalk

-Suspect vehicle is a silver/grey 4 door sedan Call 904-630-0500 with info or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. pic.twitter.com/Ye1BmkVi0j — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) October 21, 2018

Police initially responded to the scene on A. Philip Randolph Boulevard and Pippin Street at 12:35 p.m.

Of the six people shot, five were reportedly transported by emergency vehicles and one person was transported in a private vehicle.

Police say three of the six people shot are in critical condition.

The ages of the victims range from 20s from 70s, police say, consisting of five men and one woman.

Although there are no suspects reportedly in custody, the Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect vehicle, described as a gray or silver four-door vehicle. Police believe there are at least two suspects still on the run.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department confirms they are also on the scene of the shooting at that location.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott says he reached out to Sheriff Mike Williams, offering any state resources Jacksonville may need.

Just spoke with @JSOPIO Sheriff Mike Williams about the shooting in Jacksonville. I offered any state resources they may need. Our law enforcement officers are working hard to keep people safe. Please continue to listen to their announcements and updates — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) October 21, 2018