Fort Smith Death Investigation Underway; Body Found Near Nelson Hall Homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) -- Police in Fort Smith are investigating the death of a person after a body was found behind some apartments.

Police said they received a 9-1-1 call late Saturday (Oct. 20) saying a body had been found behind an apartment at Nelson Hall Homes off of North 31st Street.

Investigators said the body was laying outside, but have not confirmed if it was a male or female.

The body has been sent to the state crime lab to determine the cause of death.

Police said until those results come back they won't know if the death is suspicious or of a natural cause.