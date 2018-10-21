× Man Orders 2 Waters At NC Hot Dog Restaurant, Then Leaves $10,000 Tip

GREENVILLE, N.C. (CBS) — What would you do with $10,000?

That’s what the folks at the Sup Dogs restaurant are trying to figure out right now.

On Saturday (Oct. 21) , someone came in, ordered two waters and left a $10,000 tip and then walked out of the restaurant.

Needless to say, the waitress was shocked.

“Good people are still doing good things these days, so I thought it was pretty cool,” said owner Bret Oliverio, “I’ve seen some really big tips but not $10,000 – this was out of the blue, once in a lifetime, it’ll never happen again in my lifetime.”

A Sup Dogs staffer later learned that a man known as “Mr. Beast” on YouTube is who left the large tip.

The waitress did keep a good chunk of the cash and the rest was split among the other workers.