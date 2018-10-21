× OSBI Seeking Public’s Help: 19-Year-Old Shot At Party, Dies From Injuries

LANGSTON, Okla. (CBS) – A 19-year-old died after he was shot in the chest at a party in Langston late Saturday (Oct. 21).

According to officials, the shooting happened at The Langston Center at 202 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive.

The victim, Brandon DuPree, was shot in the chest and died as he was being airlifted to an Oklahoma City hospital. DuPree was not a student at Langston University, authorities say.

Langston police requested assistance in the case from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. OSBI officials are asking the public for help in solving the investigation.

They say there were at least 150 party-goers in attendance.

If you have any information, give authorities a call.