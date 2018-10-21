Patchy Frost Sunday Night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

High pressure has set up for most of the southern-tier states. Clear skies and cooler air is allowing temperatures to drop into frost territory, especially in the eastern River Valley.

Sunday night's lows will be in the mid 30s for much of central Arkansas while folks closer to the Oklahoma-Arkansas state line will stay closer to the 40-degree mark.

Frost Advisories include Johnson, Logan, and Scott counties:

Much of this week looks fairy quiet! There is a slight chance of rain Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Otherwise we'll keep mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.

-Matt