× Shooting In Johnson County Sends Two To Hospital

JOHNSON COUNTY (KFSM)– Two people were shot early Sunday (Oct. 21) at a party on Highway 64 west of Clarksville.

Johnson County Sheriff, Larry Jones said the conditions of the two victims who were shot are unknown at this time, but they were both transported to the hospital.

Jones said the shooting happened during a party at Meet and Greet Event Center and the first call to police came in just before 1 A.M.

He said no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting and they are currently working leads and have no suspects at this time.

The investigation is being handled by Arkansas State Police and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Stay with 5News as we continue to update more information on this developing story.