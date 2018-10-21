Walmart Employees Help With Hurricane Michael Relief Efforts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) -- Walmart Emergency Operations Managers are helping out with Hurricane Michael recovery.

The Northwest Arkansas group went to Florida to assist with disaster relief efforts for two weeks.

Those returning home said they were there to check on stores in the areas of Panama City and Mexico Beach, but were also able to open their stores for rescue teams to use and provided water and other essentials to those in need.

Walmart Emergency Operations Manager Joshua Allen said, "not only can we help Florida and Floridians recover by getting our logistical network up and running, getting all of those emergency supplies and merchandise in there, but we can also help the state by the speed in which we can do that. So we already have those existing logistics where they have to develop them during every single disaster."

Walmart employees say while working there they realized the conditions emergency crews were facing, for example there are still a lot of downed power lines and destroyed buildings.