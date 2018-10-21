× WATCH: Cold Morning, Warmer Afternoon

The weather today will be the trend for the next few days, with cool mornings and warmer afternoon. The Freeze Warning and Frost Advisories expire at 8AM on Sunday. High pressure moving in will keep us dry and sunny. The next chance for rain will be on Wednesday.

Hour-By-Hour Northwest Arkansas: Morning temperatures will be in the 30s, but it quickly warms up into the low 60s by the afternoon.

Hour-By-Hour River Valley: Plenty of sunshine will help it feel a little warmer than the temperature. We'll warm into the mid 60s for the afternoon.

High pressure moving in ushers in dry air. Barely any clouds will be seen with crystal blue skies today.

-Sabrina