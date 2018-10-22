2.4 Million Pounds Of Taquitos Recalled For Listeria, Salmonella Concerns

(THV11) — More than 2.4 million pounds of Ruiz Food Products, including beef and poultry taquitos, are being recalled over the possibility of containing salmonella and listeria, our CBS affiliate THV11 out of Little Rock reports.

According to THV11, the U.S. Department o Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service the problem was discovered October 16 when Ruiz Food was notified that the diced onions used in their beef and cheese taquitos was being recalled by their supplier.

Details on the products being recalled:

4.5-lbs. cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Beef Taco & Cheese Taquitos” with a case code 86183 printed on the label.

4.5-lbs. cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Buffalo Style Cooked Glazed Chicken Taquitos” with a case code 86006 printed on the label.

4.5-lbs. cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Chipotle Chicken Wrapped in A Battered Flour Tortilla” with a case code 86019 printed on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment numbers “17523A or P-17523A” and “45694 or P-45694” in the USDA mark of inspection, THV11 reports.

These items were shipped to distributors nationwide, the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says.

