× Arkansas Drug Take Back Event Being Held Saturday

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Law enforcement agencies around the region will participate in a statewide drug take back program this weekend.

Arkansas Drug Take Back will take place this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at law enforcement agencies throughout Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Participants can drop off their unused or expired medications at designated drop off points during the event. Several agencies also have drug drop-off boxes that are available permanently at various locations.

The Rogers Police Department is one of the agencies taking part in Saturday’s event, though like most area law enforcement agencies, they regularly have a drop box for unused medication, said Keith Foster, public information officer for the Roger Police.

“There are multiple locations across Benton and Washington counties,” Foster said. “Most law enforcement agencies have a drug drop-off box. We have one in our lobby.

“Our lobby is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, so you don’t have to do it just this weekend,” Foster said. “But this is the big event.”

To find a map of event and permanent collection sites, click here. Special event sites for this weekend are shown in blue, and permanent sites are in red.