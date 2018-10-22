Chris Wood Clinches 100th Win At Har-Ber

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) - Winning. The goal of every program. And one of the toughest places to do that is in the 7A-West. But don't tell that to Har-Ber head coach Chris Wood.

Friday night ended in more than just a shutout over Van Buren for the Wildcats.

"It's more of a reflection back on the kids and the parents that have come through here," Coach Wood explained. "Their commitment to our program - building it from scratch."

In 2006, Har-Ber High School opened up and Chris Wood took on the head coaching position which didn't include a lot more than some underclassmen and a grass field to practice on.

"We went 2-8," he remembered.

Shortly after, it was a different story.

"Our second year, we won the league. We were state runner-ups in year two," he said with a smile. "Our fourth year, we win a state title. Our first six or seven years we're in the semi-finals I think four or five straight times."

Add that to ten of the past eleven seasons ending with winning records. That all lead up to Friday night.

"I had actually forgotten about it. Until they put the water on me. Then I remembered real quick," Coach Wood laughed.

Win number 100. A milestone for any coach, but it's how quickly Coach Wood has done it that's truly remarkable. By comparison, Rogers Heritage opened in 2008 - and is sitting on just 36 wins. What's even more special for him is the chance to do it during his son Hunter's career.

"It's a great feeling for him, for our family, for the people that played for Har-Ber before I have and the team that we have in there has," wide receiver Hunter Wood said. "It's something that we've been working for for a long time. Me and my dad have been part of this program forever now. From 0 to 100, it's a really good feeling. It's awesome to be a part of."

"It's the people in my life that love me unconditionally and they support me. It goes with my family and my wife to my boys to this school," Coach Wood said. "That administration, those principals in that building, my athletic director, to the people that support in our booster club, I'm truly humbled by the people that are in my life. I don't deserve the quality of people that surround me, but I'm awful thankful for it."

Reaching this point has been anything but easy - but the journey is far from over.

"Every day I wake up and I'm thankful I have an opportunity to work at Har-Ber High School and serve in this district," Coach Wood mentioned. "That's a blessing from my Lord and Savior, I'll do the journey He wants me to do. Hopefully it's here, but you just take each day and do the best you can by it."

"I think it's amazing. I think that averages 8 wins a year. That's an incredible stat line if you really think about it," Hunter concluded. "I think it's awesome for him to have that. It's a great opportunity for him. I think he has a lot more under his belt that he can get."