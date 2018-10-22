Closer Look At The Issues Arkansas Voters Will Decide On In November Election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KFSM) -- When voters head to the polls for the Nov. 6th general election in Arkansas they will have several issues to decide on, including amendments that could go into the state's constitution.

Five ballot questions have been making headlines for months now, two of which have already been struck down the Arkansas Supreme Court, but the three remaining will be decided by voters at the polls.

The ballot issues still active include questions 2, 4 and 5.

Question 2 is asking voters to amend Article 3 of the Arkansas Constitution to allow lawmakers to put laws in place requiring valid photo identification when casting an in person or absentee ballot. If approved, it would call for the state to issue free photo id's to voters who don't have one. A "yes" vote would mean you agree with the measure, while a "no" would mean you don't.

Question 4 concerns allowing the authorization of four new casinos in Arkansas. The locations for the casinos would be in Jefferson County, Pope County, Garland County, and Crittenden County. Profits from the casino would be taxed at 13%, and anything over $150 million would be taxed at 20%. A "yes" vote would mean you agree with the measure, while a "no" vote would mean you do not.

Question 5 would create an act to increase the Arkansas minimum wage from the current $8.50 an hour to $9.25 an hour starting January 1, 2019. The minimum wage in Arkansas would then increase to $10 an hour in 2020 and $11 in 2021. The increase in pay would impact businesses of four or more employees, with exceptions for some occupations. A "yes" vote would mean you agree with the measure, while a "no" vote would mean you don't.

The two issues struck down include term limits for the general assembly and capping attorney fees. Those questions will still be on the ballot in November, but votes for and against will not be counted.

Early voting is already underway in Arkansas.