Deck Construction To Reduce Arkansas 12 Bridge To One Lane For 3 Weeks

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Construction work on the Arkansas Highway 12 in Benton County will reduce the Beaver Lake bridge to one lane for the next three weeks.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation will begin closing one lane of traffic on the Highway 12 bridge starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 23). Traffic will alternate between the eastbound and westbound lane as the project advances.

A temporary traffic signal, signage and channelization devices (barrels) will be in place to guide traffic.

The closures are for a bridge deck rehabilitation project. Workers will be performing hydro-demolition and deck resurfacing for both lanes.

American Contracting & Services was awarding the contract for the project at a cost of $1,066,1110.

More information on the project and travel information is available at IDriveArkansas.com.