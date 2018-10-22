× Early Voting In Arkansas Where You Live

Here is a list of polling places for early voting by county. Early voting in Arkansas takes place Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Early voting closes at 5 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Benton County:

County Clerk’s office, Bentonville

215 E. Central Ave., Suite 217

Benton County Election Commission

2109 W. Walnut, Rogers

County Clerk’s office, Siloam Springs

707 S. Lincoln St.

Siloam Springs Community Building

110 N. Mount Olive Street, Siloam Springs

First Landmark Baptist Church

206 SE 28th St, Bentonville

Riordan Hall

3 Riordan Road, Bella Vista

Bella Vista Fire Station

101 Towncenter, Bella Vista

Intrust Bank

3300 Market, Suite 130, Rogers

Rogers/Lowell Chamber of Commerce

506 Enterprise Drive, Lowell

Reach Church

900 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

NEBCO Community Building

17823 Marshall Street, Garfield

Gravette Civic Center

401 Charlotte Street SE, Gravette

Crawford County:

Emergency Operations Center

1820 Chestnut St., Van Buren

Franklin County:

Franklin County Training Room

120 S. Second St., Ozark

Charleston Courthouse

607 E. Main St., Charleston

Johnson County:

Johnson County Courthouse

215 W. Main Street, Clarksville

Logan County:

Logan County Courthouse

25 W. Walnut St., Paris

Logan County Courthouse

366 N. Broadway, Booneville

Madison County:

Madison County Clerk’s Office

Courthouse, 201 W. Main St., Huntsville

Scott County:

Scott County Courthouse

190 W. First St., Waldron

Sebastian County:

Sebastian County Courthouse

35 S. 6th St., Room G8, Fort Smith

Bene Geren Park Tornado Shelter

7200 Zero Street, Fort Smith

Creekmore Community Center

3301 S. M Street, Fort Smith

Greenwood City Hall

30 Bell Road, Council Room, Greenwood

Harvest Time

3100 Briar Cliff, Ave., Fort Smith

Washington County:

Washington County Clerk’s Office

Courthouse, 280 N. College Ave., Suite 300, Fayetteville