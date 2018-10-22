Early Voting In Arkansas Where You Live
Here is a list of polling places for early voting by county. Early voting in Arkansas takes place Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Early voting closes at 5 p.m. on Nov. 5.
Benton County:
County Clerk’s office, Bentonville
215 E. Central Ave., Suite 217
Benton County Election Commission
2109 W. Walnut, Rogers
County Clerk’s office, Siloam Springs
707 S. Lincoln St.
Siloam Springs Community Building
110 N. Mount Olive Street, Siloam Springs
First Landmark Baptist Church
206 SE 28th St, Bentonville
Riordan Hall
3 Riordan Road, Bella Vista
Bella Vista Fire Station
101 Towncenter, Bella Vista
Intrust Bank
3300 Market, Suite 130, Rogers
Rogers/Lowell Chamber of Commerce
506 Enterprise Drive, Lowell
Reach Church
900 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton
NEBCO Community Building
17823 Marshall Street, Garfield
Gravette Civic Center
401 Charlotte Street SE, Gravette
Crawford County:
Emergency Operations Center
1820 Chestnut St., Van Buren
Franklin County:
Franklin County Training Room
120 S. Second St., Ozark
Charleston Courthouse
607 E. Main St., Charleston
Johnson County:
Johnson County Courthouse
215 W. Main Street, Clarksville
Logan County:
Logan County Courthouse
25 W. Walnut St., Paris
Logan County Courthouse
366 N. Broadway, Booneville
Madison County:
Madison County Clerk’s Office
Courthouse, 201 W. Main St., Huntsville
Scott County:
Scott County Courthouse
190 W. First St., Waldron
Sebastian County:
Sebastian County Courthouse
35 S. 6th St., Room G8, Fort Smith
Bene Geren Park Tornado Shelter
7200 Zero Street, Fort Smith
Creekmore Community Center
3301 S. M Street, Fort Smith
Greenwood City Hall
30 Bell Road, Council Room, Greenwood
Harvest Time
3100 Briar Cliff, Ave., Fort Smith
Washington County:
Washington County Clerk’s Office
Courthouse, 280 N. College Ave., Suite 300, Fayetteville