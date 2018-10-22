Early Voting In Arkansas Where You Live

Posted 12:54 pm, October 22, 2018, by

Here is a list of polling places for early voting by county. Early voting in Arkansas takes place Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Early voting closes at 5 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Benton County:

County Clerk’s office, Bentonville
215 E. Central Ave., Suite 217

Benton County Election Commission
2109 W. Walnut, Rogers

County Clerk’s office, Siloam Springs
707 S. Lincoln St.

Siloam Springs Community Building
110 N. Mount Olive Street, Siloam Springs

First Landmark Baptist Church
206 SE 28th St, Bentonville

Riordan Hall
3 Riordan Road, Bella Vista

Bella Vista Fire Station
101 Towncenter, Bella Vista

Intrust Bank
3300 Market, Suite 130, Rogers

Rogers/Lowell Chamber of Commerce
506 Enterprise Drive, Lowell

Reach Church
900 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

NEBCO Community Building
17823 Marshall Street, Garfield

Gravette Civic Center
401 Charlotte Street SE, Gravette

Crawford County:

Emergency Operations Center
1820 Chestnut St., Van Buren

Franklin County:

Franklin County Training Room
120 S. Second St., Ozark

Charleston Courthouse
607 E.  Main St., Charleston

Johnson County:

Johnson County Courthouse
215 W. Main Street, Clarksville

Logan County:

Logan County Courthouse
25 W. Walnut St., Paris

Logan County Courthouse
366 N. Broadway, Booneville

Madison County:

Madison County Clerk’s Office
Courthouse, 201 W. Main St., Huntsville

Scott County:

Scott County Courthouse
190 W. First St., Waldron

Sebastian County:

Sebastian County Courthouse
35 S. 6th St., Room G8, Fort Smith

Bene Geren Park Tornado Shelter
7200 Zero Street, Fort Smith

Creekmore Community Center
3301 S. M Street, Fort Smith

Greenwood City Hall
30 Bell Road, Council Room, Greenwood

Harvest Time
3100 Briar Cliff, Ave., Fort Smith

Washington County:

Washington County Clerk’s Office
Courthouse, 280 N. College Ave., Suite 300, Fayetteville