× Early Voting Temporarily Halted In Garland County After Candidate Left Off Ballot

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Early voting in Garland County, Arkansas was temporarily halted Monday (Oct. 22) after officials found a democratic candidate for Arkansas Secretary of State had been left off the ballot, our CNN affiliate KATV out of Little Rock reports.

Democratic Secretary of State candidate Susan Inman was left off the ballot, KATV says. The Garland County Election Commission reported to KATV that 222 votes were cast before the error was caught and polls were closed for up to an hour while officials fixed the electronic ballot.

Early voting in Garland County has since been resumed, according to KATV.

According to the Arkansas Secretary of State’s office, Garland County programmed its own electronic ballots and was able to quickly fix the problem.

Susan Inman is running against Republican John Thurston, the Arkansas Commissioner of State Lands, and Libertarian Christopher Olson. The three are running to replace Secretary of State Mark Martin.