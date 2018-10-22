× Former Sheriff’s Wife Gets Fine, Community Service For Harassment

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Sabrina Cradduck, the wife of former Benton County Sheriff Kelley Cradduck, was fined $200 and given community service following a harassment issue in July 2017.

A Benton County judge found Cradduck, 30, guilty of harassment and communicating a false alarm — both misdemeanors.

A teenager said Cradduck followed him through a neighborhood in July 2017, which his father said was caught on surveillance video, according to an arrest affidavit. Cradduck called 911 and told police the teen was following her.

A special prosecutor was appointed to oversee the case and Cradduck was arrested in February.

Cradduck also received a one-year suspended sentence and ordered to pay $175 in court fees. She must complete 20 hours of community service within the next year.