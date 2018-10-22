Gravette Police Looking For Graffiti Suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAVETTE (KFSM) -- The words "blood gang" and pictures of inappropriate body parts were painted in the middle of 3rd street over the weekend.

Gravette Mayor Kurt Maddox found out about the graffiti from a city council member who saw it on a Facebook group.

So he, his son and a friend went to cover it up.

“Almost every municipal meeting we go to they talk about graffiti and that type of stuff and the most important thing you can do is to get it removed immediately, so that doesn`t teach other kids that it will stay around and won`t give them ideas of something they can do,” he said.

Police don't have any witnesses or suspects but think it could be the work of teens.

Maddox said graffiti of any kind isn`t widespread for their city.

“We`ve had a couple of instances in the parks where someone has done something on a slide or something like that, but it doesn`t happen very often here. So when it does we like to get it off as quickly as we possibly can,” Maddox claimed.

Gravette Police Chief Charles Skaggs said if you see graffiti or vandalism around town to please call them instead of posting it on social media.

“Whether it`s at night or you notice it first thing in the morning it gives us an ability to be able to investigate it better or further. It`s kind of hard to follow up on things when you`re catching up on social media about it, and nobody is calling the police department,” Skaggs said.

Skaggs said the culprits are facing a minimum charge of criminal mischief which is a misdemeanor.

He said if the suspects are under 18 that means a trip to juvenile court.