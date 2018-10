× Man Gets Life Without Parole For 2015 Killing

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – A Fayetteville man received life in prison without the possibility of parole for his role in the murder of a woman in 2015.

Mark Chumley, 49, was convicted Friday (Oct. 19) of capital murder in the 2015 killing of Victoria Davis, according to prosecuting attorney Matt Durrett.

Chumley along with four others, including Davis’ Husband, beat Davis to death in her Fayetteville home.