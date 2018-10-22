× Old Fort Days Dandies To Disband After 41 Years

FORT SMITH (KFSM) – A longtime tradition of the Old Fort Days Rodeo is coming to an end.

After 41 years the Old Fort Days Dandies will be disbanding, according to Denny Flynn, Executive Director of Kay Rodgers Park.

According to Flynn, the reason for the disbandment is lack of participation. He told 5NEWS not enough people came to tryouts this year.

He adds that many of the riders are also involved in competitive barrel racing and spend much of their time training for those competitions.

Each night of the rodeo, the Dandies show off their equestrian skills to the audiences at Harper Stadium. The tradition started in 1977.