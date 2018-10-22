× Police: Fayetteville Man Kidnapped, Raped Ex-Girlfriend

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man is accused of kidnapping and raping his ex-girlfriend after she said she broke up with him because of his history of abusing her.

Kevin Castillo, 25, was arrested Friday (Oct. 19) in connection with rape, kidnapping and interference with emergency communications.

Castillo’s girlfriend said she broke up with him on Wednesday (Oct. 17) because had been physically violent abusive toward her and deceptive in the past, according to an arrest report.

She said Castillo took her cell phone and abused her in Springdale before taking her against her will to Fayetteville.

She said Castillo held her by her hair during the car ride and dragged her into his apartment, where he locked her inside and raped her, according to the report.

Fayetteville police said Castillo corroborated the woman’s statements, including specific sexual comments she said he made to her.

Castillo was being held Monday (Oct. 22) at the Washington County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond. He has a hearing set for Nov. 14 in Washington County Circuit Court.