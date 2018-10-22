× Rogers Historical Society Offering Ghost Walk, But Reservations Filling Up Fast

ROGERS (KFSM) — The Rogers Historical Society is offering its popular Ghost Walk again this year, but slots are filling up fast.

The Ghost Walk takes place Wednesday through Friday this week from 7-8 p.m. The walks leave every 15 minutes and gives participants a guided tour downtown with true tales of murder, mischief and mayhem. The tours last about 45 minutes.

Reservations are required, and the Ghost Walk costs $5 per person. Reserved slots are filling up fast.

To learn more or to book a reservation, click here.