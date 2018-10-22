× Rogers Man Sentenced For Robbing Fayetteville Couple

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Rogers man was sentenced to 22 years in prison for robbing a Fayetteville couple last October.

A Washington County jury found Lentonio Jenner, 26, guilty of aggravated robbery, two counts of kidnapping, aggravated residential burglary, battery and two counts of terroristic threatening.

Jenner approached a man in his driveway on Oct. 13, 2017, when he banished a gun and demanded he go inside his home and get his wallet and car keys.

Jenner reportedly forced the man and his wife to give a ride to the bank where he raided their account, according to an arrest report.

About 2:45 p.m. Friday (Oct. 13), police were dispatched to the area of Huntsville Road and River Meadows Drive regarding a shooting.

An elderly man told police he was outside on his driveway and was approached by an unknown man whom police later identified as Jenner.

He also reported that Jenner brandished a gun and demanded he go inside his home and get his wallet and car keys. A woman was also inside the home, and Jenner allegedly forced the pair at gun point to give him a ride to a bank to get money from their bank account.

Once at Huntsville Road and River Meadows Drive, the man reportedly grabbed a gun he had hidden in his vehicle and shot Jenner in the leg.

Jenner allegedly bit the man on his hands and arms and grabbed the gun, but the man was able to push Jenner out of the car, and drive himself and the woman to safety, the report said.

Jenner is suspected of another robbery in Fayetteville from Jan. 3, 2017, at Arvest Bank.

He and alleged accomplice Telvondric Haywood reportedly stole $13,615 in cash from the bank at 1113 N. Garland Ave.