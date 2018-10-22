Sun Dogs Over Arkansas

Did you see this Monday afternoon (Oct 22, 2018)? Sun dogs (or sundogs) appeared from Bentonville to Fort Smith.

What are sun dogs?

Sun dogs are a refraction of sunlight 22 degrees away to the left and right of the sun. Many times they appear white, but sometimes they can be colorful depending on the sun’s angle and other particles in the atmosphere.

Why do they form?

When ice crystals are shaped hexagonal inside a thin layer of cirrostratus clouds, the halo and sun dogs become visible.

Bentonville 5PM:

Springdale 5PM:

Fort Smith 5PM:

-5NEWS Weather