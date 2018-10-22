TMZ: Bob Barker From ‘The Price Is Right’ Rushed To Hospital

LOS ANGELES (FOX6) — Bob Barker, former host of “The Price Is Right,” has been rushed to the hospital — according to a report from TMZ.

TMZ reports the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to Bob’s Hollywood Hills home on Monday, Oct. 22. He was transported to Cedars-Sinai hospital, the report says.

TMZ reports Bob was sitting upright on a stretcher and seemed responsive when he was wheeled into an emergency room.

His manager tells TMZ, Bob woke up with a significant flare in back pain and instead of his family taking him to treatment, they decided to call in professionals rather than take the risk.

Bob is 94 years old.