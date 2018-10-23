× Cities Seeking Volunteers For Annual Cleanup Events

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Avoca and Fayetteville are asking the public for volunteers to help with their annual cleanup events.

Two of the events take place Oct. 27, when several community cleanup events will be held across the country.

Avoca’s Fall Clean-Up will happen on that Saturday from 8:30-11 a.m. Volunteers will meet at the Avoca Town Hall, 222 N. Old Wire Road. Coffee, juice and donuts will be served, then volunteers will break into groups to clean the town. All volunteers will have their names placed in a drawing for a $50 prize.

Those interested can call the Avoca Town Hall at (479) 621-5921.

Fayetteville is also having a cleanup on that day at Lake Sequoyah, and another Nov. 10 at Lake Wilson.

The Oct. 27 cleanup will happen from 9-11:30 a.m. starting at the Lake Sequoyah Marina, 6608 E. Lake Sequoyah Drive. Volunteers will remove trash from around the lake and sort recyclables. A pontoon will be available to shuttle volunteers to remote shores, and participants are welcome to bring their kayak or canoe. Supplies and water will be provided, and the day will end with pizza and prizes.

Volunteers are also needed for the Lake Wilson Cleanup and Eco Fair from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m., starting at the Lake Wilson Dam, 4483 S. Lake Wilson Road. The cleanup and fair, taking place as part of the American Recycles nationwide event, will include a guided nature walk led by the Ozark Society and a lakeshore cleanup. A few non-motorized boats will be provided, but volunteers are encouraged to bring their own kayak or canoe. Organizations will be on-hand with information on recycling, water quality protection and land conservation. Supplies, water, food and door prizes will be provided.

Those interested in volunteering can contact Kristina Jones at (479) 444-3467 or kjones@fayetteville-ar.gov. You can also get more information here.