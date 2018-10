Cooler nights and calm weather have helped leaves change, not only here in Arkansas and Oklahoma, but nationwide. Peak colors are already dominating much of the northern tier states, as well as the Rocky Mountains. (scroll down for AR and OK)

Nationwide Look:

Arkansas: Slight color for most of the state with near and patchy peak color in the Ozark National Forest.

Oklahoma: Mainly just slight color with some patchy peak for certain trees.

-Matt