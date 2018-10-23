John Brown University In Fort Smith Closing In 2019

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — John Brown University in Fort Smith is closing its doors following the summer 2019 semester, a spokesperson for the university told 5NEWS.

All current students will be able to complete their current degree programs by taking classes in Fort Smith during the spring and summer 2019 semesters, and online after that.

The graduate counseling program has worked out a detailed plan for each individual student.

JBU first began offering classes in Fort Smith in 1994, and later moved to their present location on Waldron Road.

The university will continue to offer graduate degrees in counseling in Northwest Arkansas and Little Rock.

An online petition is now circulating to keep the school open until everyone enrolled can finish their degrees.