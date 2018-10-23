Metabolic Research Center: Phase 2 Reflection – Fat Burning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week Daren and Sarah reflect on the fat burning mode of his Metabolic process. During this phase the goal is to lose 2-5 pounds per week. It is a bit more detailed and specific. The meal options are provided, along with great recipes, and it's all tailored based on our individual needs and lifestyle. You get to come in and weigh weekly, and see your hard work payoff with results you can see!

Check out this week's segment to learn more.

To read more related to this story, click here!

Segment Sponsored By: Metabolic Research Center