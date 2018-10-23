Norman Police Seize Record Amount Of Liquid Meth

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman Police Department officers on the Drug and Violent Crime Task Force found a record amount of liquid meth inside a semi-truck in the parking lot of a hotel located near 26th Avenue SW just after 9 a.m. Monday.

Through the investigation, officers located 1,262 pounds of liquid methamphetamine in the passenger side diesel tank of the semi-truck.

The estimated street value of the drugs is $4.4 million.

This seizure is one of the largest ever to occur in Oklahoma, authorities say.

36-year-old Enrique Lara and 21-year-old Jasmine Morales were both arrested on a complaint of Aggravated Trafficking and booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center.

Officials say the incident remains under investigation.