SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Shawnee police are searching for a missing 36-year-old woman who was last seen in the Shawnee area about two weeks ago.

Colleen Smith is about 5′ 7″, weighing 115 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has any information on Colleen Smith’s whereabouts, contact the Shawnee Police Department at 405-878-1630.