Ozark Man Gets 10 Years For Child Porn Charges

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — An Ozark man with prior convictions for sexual abuse was sentenced Tuesday (Oct. 23) to 10 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for possessing child pornography.

Roy Othel Breedlove pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in June to two counts of possessing child pornography.

He received 10 years for each count, with the sentences to run concurrently.

In May 2017, authorities searched Breedlove’s RV on South Roseville Street, where they found multiple images of child pornography on a computer hard drive, according to court documents.

Prosecutors noted that Breedlove was convicted in 1997 in Stone County for first-degree sexual abuse.

In January 1989, a military court convicted Breedlove for attempting to rape a girl under 16 years old.