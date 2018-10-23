× Shop A ‘Total Loss’ In Evening Fire Near Beaver Lake

ROGERS (KFSM) — A workshop caught fire at a residence on Pleasant Ridge Road in Rogers about 9 p.m. Monday night, destroying the structure and everything in it.

According to members of the Beaver Lake Fire Department, the shop was a total loss. No one was injured, however.

The shop was located in the 13000 block of Pleasant Ridge Road near Ozark Ridge Road close to Beaver Lake in east Rogers. Crews from the Beaver Lake, Highway 94 East, Rocky Branch and Rogers fire departments worked to put out the blaze.

The road was briefly shut down while fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze. The road was reopened early Tuesday morning.