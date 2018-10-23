SUV Drives Backward On Busy Fort Smith Road Crashing Into Car Dealership

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- A driver with a medical emergency barreled their SUV in reverse down Towson Avenue during rush hour Monday (Oct. 22) evening.

After rear-ending a car on the street, the silver SUV hit reverse and drove into vehicles in the Rath Auto Resources parking lot.

“It's something you don't expect to see on a normal Monday. It was pretty crazy, like something out of a movie,” Jennings said.

Rath Auto Resources finance manager Mike Jennings said it was after 5:00 when they heard something and looked out the window.

“By the time we got out to the window, we saw the car that he hit smashed in the rear end of it smashed in and then accelerating. I was surprised at how fast a vehicle could go in reverse,” he said.

In this video, you see the SUV hit the curb, go slightly airborne, then over the guardrail and smashing into four of the vehicles on the lot.

Fort Smith Police are still investigating what caused the driver to lose control.

“When officers were able to get control of the situation they were able to find the driver of the vehicle appeared to be going through a medical issue of some kind. He was taken to a local hospital and consented to a blood draw,” Aric Mitchell said.

Jennings said they ran out to make sure everyone was okay.

“I was just thankful that no one was out there on the lot at that time. You know none of our employees were out there, so everybody was safe. No pedestrians walking on that side of the sidewalk at that time. Just grateful that everybody got out of this incident unharmed,” he said.

No one was hurt.

Several vehicles were damaged pretty bad, but they don`t know the total amount of the damage just yet.