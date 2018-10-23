× Trailer Full Of Hurricane Michael Donations Stolen From Oklahoma Business

OKTAHA, Okla. (KFOR) – A business in eastern Oklahoma needs your help after their trailer full of donations for Hurricane Michael relief was stolen.

According to FOX 23, Save Yourself Survival, in Oktaha, OK, has been collecting donations and bottled water to take to Florida to help with Hurricane Michael relief efforts.

However, on Sunday night, their trailer was stolen, despite signs around the store and on the trailer stating the purpose of the supplies.

Now, the business is starting over by bringing in a replacement trailer to refill with donations. FOX 23 says the owners still plan on taking donations to Florida.

They’re hoping someone will recognize their original trailer.

It is described as a 16-ft. red enclosed trailer. There is a White Punisher skull ticket on the back and Save Yourself Survival stickers on the front. A National Guard tag says “Neal 1” on the back.

If you see it, call (918) 629-6713.