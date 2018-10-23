× Week Eight Of The FFN Ten: Greenwood Exerts 6A Dominance

With just two more weeks to go in the regular season, teams have just a handful of chances to secure a playoff spot. Some squads are jockeying for seed while others already eliminated look to play spoiler. There are and will continue to be storylines abound in all six of our classifications in Arkansas and five classes in Oklahoma.

Five Takeaways From Week Eight

Greenwood Destroys Benton Behind Peyton Holt – The Ice Cream Man struck again with three passing touchdowns and one of the nicer rushing touchdowns you’ll ever see, as Greenwood pummeled Benton 62-33. The Bulldog offense gained over 500 yards and sophomore running back Hunter Wilkinson had five touchdowns. Greenwood exerted itself as the 6A’s best team and favorite to repeat as state champions. The lone negative was the defense which allowed over 500 yards to an admittedly explosive Benton offense. Bentonville West Defense Does It Again – For the second straight week, and second time in school history, the Wolverine defense pitched a shutout. After a 45-0 win over Har-Ber, West blanked Heritage 42-0. Oh, and Will Jarrett returned at quarterback. One of the top passers in the state was sidelined with a foot injury after a week one loss in Owasso. Jarrett threw three touchdowns to Ole Miss commit Jaden Jackson, a reunion that has many Wolverine fans thinking Little Rock or bust. West has won five straight games in the 7A-West. West Fork Snaps Losing Streak In Dramatic Way – Entering week eight, the Tigers had a 23 game losing streak, third longest active in the state of Arkansas. That run of L’s is no more, as Justin Smith picked up his first win as West Fork coach. With less than ten seconds to play in the game, Paris led 13-12 and was punting deep in its own territory. West Fork’s Austin Hays blocked the punt out of the endzone for a game winning safety as the Tigers walked away 14-13 winners. Hays also added a rushing touchdown earlier in the game. Gravette In The Win Column As Well – After a miserable 0-7 start to the season, Gravette scored more points in week eight (31) than it had in the previous seven combined (26). The Lions shutout Green Forest 31-0 behind two rushing touchdowns from Keegan Addison. Gravette plays at Shiloh Christian and home Gentry to wrap up Doug Greenwood’s first season. Unbeaten/Winless Lists Dwindling – Just three teams remain perfect through eight weeks of football. Booneville and Lamar are each 8-0, along with Oklahoma power Poteau. The Bearcats and Warriors play for the conference title this week, so the most perfect regular seasons possible is two. On the other side of the spectrum, Gravette and West Fork notched wins which leaves just two winless squads in 0-8 Paris and 0-8 Rogers Heritage.

Five Thoughts On Week Nine