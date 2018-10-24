13th Annual Power Of The Purse Event Benefits Local Childhood Literacy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- A silent auction and luncheon to raise money that will help give books to children throughout the area was held in Fort Smith on Wednesday (Oct. 24).

There were about 45 designer purses to bid on in a silent auction, as well as lunch catered by River City Bistro and guest motivational speaker Betsy Allan-Manning.

This fundraiser draws in hundreds of people, and all of the money raised will go towards educating children throughout the River Valley through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. This gives thousands of kids in the area under the age of five books to read.

"It gets books into children's hands," said Angie Ruth with the United Way of Fort Smith Area. "There are a lot of families in this area who have no type of books in their household. So it actually helps the parents read to their children and it's a good learning experience to help the kids get ready for kindergarten," Ruth said.

The event was held at the Fort Smith Convention Center. A final tally for the amount of money raised has not yet been released.