DL Taurean Carter Commits To Hogs, 7th Texas Player In 2019 Class

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–Less than a week after Chad Morris notched his second win as Arkansas head coach, the Razorbacks received another commitment from a highly regarded recruit.

Defensive end Taurean Carter (6-3, 260) from Mansfield Legacy High School in Mansfield, Texas announced his pledge to the Razorbacks on Twitter on Wednesday night, picking Arkansas over Big 10 schools Wisconsin and Michigan State.

Carter’s high school teammate and fellow defensive lineman Enoch Jackson Jr. committed to play for Chad Morris in early August. Morris and his staff offered Carter on May 21 and hosted the DL for an official visit the weekend of the Alabama game earlier in October.

Heading into this season, Carter had recorded back to back 65 tackle years with 14 sacks and 22 tackles for loss.

Before Carter’s commitment, Arkansas had the No. 17 recruiting class according to 247 Sports.