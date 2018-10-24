× Head-On Collision Kills One, Injures Another In LeFlore County

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) — One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle accident just west of Spiro, Oklahoma, Wednesday morning (Oct. 24).

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was killed when that vehicle crossed the center line on U.S. 59 about 1.5 miles west of Spiro.

The accident happened about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday. The Silverado driver’s information was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The pickup hit a 2014 GMC Sierra driven by Bethany Snell, 26, of Spiro. The pickup partially blocked the roadway as it caught fire.

Snell’s vehicle left the roadway on the right, went through a ditch and rolled, coming to rest upright but pinning Snell. She was extricated from the vehicle and taken by Tulsa Life Flight to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa. Snell was admitted with leg and arm injures, as well as internal injuries.

Investigators said they were still investigating why the Silverado crossed the center line.

Highway 59 at Highway 9 was closed for nearly three hours while Snell was pulled from her vehicle and the accident was cleared.