Johnson County Rural Firefighter Charged As Sex Offender Resigns

JOHNSON COUNTY (KFSM) — Johnson County rural fire district #9 volunteer firefighter Archie Dorsett has resigned from his position Tuesday (Oct. 24), Johnson County Judge Herman Houston told 5NEWS.

Dorsett stepped down after people in the Johnson County community raised questions about him being registered as a Level 2 sex offender on the Arkansas sex offender registry.

Dorsett was sentenced to 36-months in jail in 2015 for a crime that happened in July of that year. He served a total of 108 days.