Man Stabbed At Fayetteville Apartment Complex

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville Police are investigating a stabbing that took place at an apartment complex.

A man at Crossover Terrace apartments on Gordon Long Drive just off Crossover Road called police about 10:30 a.m. to say he had just been stabbed. Police responded to the apartment complex and began looking for suspects.

The man, whose name was not released, was stabbed in the calf. He did not need to go to the hospital, said Sgt. Anthony Murphy of the Fayetteville Police.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances behind the stabbing.

