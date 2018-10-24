Multiple Agencies At Standoff In Madison County Near Wesley

MADISON COUNTY, ARK. (KFSM) — Arkansas State Police told 5NEWS they are assisting the Madison County Sheriff’s Office in a standoff situation near Wesley, Arkansas.

The standoff is happening at a home located at Co. Rd 6019 in Madison County.

State police said there is only one man inside the home at this time, and that no injuries have been reported.

Crews have been at the scene since around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 24).

Check back for more information as police release details about this developing story.