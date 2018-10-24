× Prairie Grove Man Killed, 2 Others Injured In Crash

FARMINGTON (KFSM) — A Prairie Grove man was killed and two others injured in an accident last week near Farmington.

Brock A. Bement, 18, died Oct. 17 when the pickup he was riding in crashed into an SUV at a stop light around 5:30 p.m. at U.S. 62 and Bethel Blacktop Road, according to Arkansas State Police.

The minor driving the Chevrolet Aveo was also injured, as well as the driver of the Subaru Forester, 45-year-old Jimalea Holt, police said.

The minor rear-ended Holt while she was waiting at the stoplight.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the accident.