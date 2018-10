Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain showers continue to move across Texas and into Oklahoma and Arkansas on Wednesday afternoon.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected Wednesday evening and should persist into the overnight.

Totals will generally be light and average around 1/4 of an inch.

HD Futurecast shows an increase in the amount of rain late on Wednesday into Thursday.

Rain could linger into the morning drive on Thursday with much colder temperatures expected.

-Garrett