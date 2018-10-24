× Tractor-Trailer Accident Blocking Westbound Lanes of Interstate 40 In Alma

ALMA (KFSM) — An accident involving a semi has both westbound lanes blocked on Interstate 40 at the Interstate 49 interchange in Alma.

According to the Arkansas State Police, a tractor-trailer has been involved in an accident that is blocking the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 at the interchange with Interstate 49.

Both lanes are blocked at mile marker 12.4, and the semi is on its side, state police said. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

Traffic also slowed on Interstate 49 southbound as a result of the closed westbound I-40 lanes. Traffic began to move slowly about 6:30 a.m. as state police worked to get at least one lane open.

No injuries were reported in the accident, but state police expect it will take a while to clear. Drivers are encouraged to divert to Old Highway 64 to avoid the accident.

