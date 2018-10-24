Two ‘Best Friends’ Sought In Use Of Stolen Credit Cards

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville Police are looking for two women they say used stolen credit cards for shopping sprees.

Calling them “best friends,” police posted images of the two blonde women, one wearing dark-rimmed glasses, on the Fayetteville Police Department’s Facebook page.

According to police, the women used stolen credit cards to go on “shopping sprees on other people’s money” at Academy Sports and Walmart on North Mall Avenue. The women also used the stolen credit cards in Johnson, police said.

The women were seen in a white or silver Mercury Mountaineer.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective P. Lee at (479) 587-3520, or Northwest Arkansas Crime Stoppers at (479) 78-CRIME.