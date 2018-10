Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — Van Buren Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened early Wednesday morning.

Police said the shooting took place at Overland RV Park on Fayetteville Road, said Jonathan Wear, public information officer for the Van Buren Police Department.

One suspect is in custody, Wear said. The shooting happened about 5:15 a.m.

No injuries were reported, Wear said.

