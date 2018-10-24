× Walmart Launches Grocery Delivery In NWA

BENTONVILLE (TB&P) — Jeremy King, chief technology officer at Walmart, said the Bentonville-based retail giant is launching grocery delivery in Northwest Arkansas.

King made the announcement Tuesday (Oct. 23) during the Northwest Arkansas Tech Summit as part of a moderated panel discussion with J.B. Hunt and Tyson Foods.

He told Talk Business & Politics the service went live Tuesday and the company will make a formal announcement in the near future. Walmart is working to reach 40% of the U.S. population for grocery delivery by the end of the year.

To do that, the company is using more than 800 stores as fulfillment centers in the areas where delivery is offered.

Grocery pickup was first launched in Bentonville four years ago, and delivery has started in select markets. It has taken time for the retailer to bring grocery delivery to its home region, but King said it’s finally here.

The cost of the service is a flat fee of $9.95 for a minimum order of $30. Walmart has said it chose to charge a flat fee and give customers the same low prices found in its stores.

Walmart uses various third-party final mile delivery services and is testing is own service dubbed Spark in a few stores in Florida.

