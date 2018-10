× WATCH: Clouds Return This Afternoon, Widespread Rain Thursday

We will start the day with clear and sunny skies then as a system approaches from the west this afternoon the overcast skies will return. Expect a chilly and widespread rain early Thursday with a few lingering showers into the afternoon. Highs will be stuck in the 50s tomorrow. Overall rain totals are expected to be light.

Highs today: