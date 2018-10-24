× We Have A Winner! Mega Millions Jackpot Winning Ticket Sold In South Carolina

(KFSM) — Someone in South Carolina is waking up this morning a new billionaire.

According to Mega Millions, someone in South Carolina won the record-breaking Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, worth an estimated $1.6 billion.

The numbers drawn in Tuesday night’s drawing were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5.

Before Mega Millions released an official statement, a chart on the South Carolina Education Lottery shows a jackpot winner in that state.

Mega Millions officially confirmed the winner was in South Carolina when they issued a news release just before 5 a.m. However, the website showed the next jackpot at $40 million earlier Wednesday morning. That’s the starting amount when the jackpot resets after a win. That drawing will take place this Friday (Oct. 26).

It’s a waiting game to see who the lucky winner might be, and where in South Carolina they might be located. It could be days, even weeks, before someone comes forward.

The history-breaking jackpot topped the highest jackpot for Mega Millions of $656 million set in March 2012 and was close to the highest jackpot ever, Powerball’s $1.586 billion prize in January 2016. Though it appears this jackpot has topped it, the final sales are still being compiled, according to Mega Millions.

The jackpot had been building since July 24, when 11 California office co-workers shared a $543 million grand prize.

In addition to the grand prize, 36 tickets sold last nigh won the second prize of $1 million. Of those, two chose the Megaplier option, which increased their winnings to $3 million each.

Meanwhile, it’s Powerball’s turn to take the big-jackpot spotlight.

Tonight’s drawing (Oct. 24) is worth an estimated $620 million. While it isn’t a billion, it’s still not too shabby — the winner could choose a cash option of $354.3 million, according to Powerball.com.

