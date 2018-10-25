Altus Woman Strangled To Death Autopsy Shows

ALTUS (KFSM) — On Thursday (Oct. 24) the death of a 72-year-old Altus woman was confirmed through investigators to be due to strangulation.

Franklin County investigators were called on Saturday, October 6, 2018, to conduct a welfare check on Elaine Kelley. Her body was found inside of her home on Liberty Road in Altus by investigators.

Investigators say they found a suspicious scene at Kelley’s home. She did not have clothes on from the waist down.

Results from her autopsy at the Arkansas State Crime Lab shows she died due to strangulation.

Arkansas State Police are now working the investigation. No one has been arrested in this case yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 479-667-4127 or call Arkansas State Police at 501-618-8000.

Check back for updates to this developing story as more information is released from police.